Aston Merrygold has become a father for a second time after he and his wife Sarah Louise Richards welcomed a son, Macaulay Shay, on Friday (05.06.20).
Aston Merrygold has become a father for a second time.
The JLS singer and his wife Sarah Louise Richards welcomed a son, Macaulay Shay, into the world on Friday (05.06.20).
He wrote on Instagram: ''Welcome to the world baby boy ...
Macaulay Shay Merrygold ... 12:52pm 5/6/2020 (sic)''
Whilst Sarah shared the same image and a matching caption, announcing the couple's happy news.
His bandmates - Oritsé Williams, Marvin Humes and JB Gill - were quick to offer their congratulations.
Commenting on Aston's post, Oritsé wrote: ''Little boy born to an incredible father, an incredible mother @sarahlourichards and an incredible big brother in @graysonjaxmerrygold ... so so happy for you all bro xxxx (sic)''
Whilst JB shared: ''The most beautiful news .... so proud of you @sarahlourichards and so happy for all three of you @astonmerrygold @graysonjaxmerrygold ... enjoy these incredibly special moments!! Lots of love from #TheGills (sic)''
Marvin wrote online: ''The family is getting bigger ... congrats @astonmerrygold and @sarahlourichards .. love you guys (sic)''
Meanwhile, Aston - who also has Grayson Jax, two, with dancer Sarah - previously revealed he only wants two children.
Sarah said: ''As soon as Aston found out [I was pregnant], he was like, 'Let's do this, but that's it!'''
Whilst Aston added: ''Honestly, I had always said that I was never really interested in marriage and kids.
''Before meeting Sarah, I just wasn't bothered and I was younger. But our relationship built and I thought, 'Yeah this is the forever one.' I was always happy with one kid, but at the same time, I can still carry two, so it's perfect.''
Aston and Sarah got engaged in 2017.
