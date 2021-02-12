Aston Merrygold has released his new solo single, 'Overboard'.

The JLS star - whose 2015 debut solo single 'Get Stupid' has been streamed over 14 million times on Spotify - has been in the studio working on new music and has given fans a taste of what's to come with his latest track.

In a statement, Aston said of the R&B pop track: “I’m very excited to be releasing ‘Overboard’. It’s great to have been back in the studio working on new music, and there’s more to come as well! I can’t wait to see you all soon, when it’s safe to do so."

The 32-year-old singer hasn't released solo music since his 2019 track 'Whine Up'.

Aston's solo track comes ahead of JLS' delayed reunion tour, which was rescheduled to June amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The chart-topping group announced plans for a reunion tour last February, and although they were forced to postpone the run, Aston revealed he and his bandmates have kept in constant contact throughout the health crisis on their WhatsApp group.

Aston - who stars in the group alongside Marvin Humes, JB Gill and Oritse Williams - said recently: "We’ve got our WhatsApp group that we’re always talking on. But it has been nice to press pause on everything."

The former ‘Strictly Come Dancing' star has promised fans it'll be worth the wait.

He said: "We have been able to sit back and enjoy life for a while. We can’t wait until the tour. It’s going to be incredible."

Meanwhile, Aston is rumoured to be the Robin on 'The Masked Singer'. The final of the ITV singing show takes place on Saturday (13.02.21), when the remaining contestants will be unmasked.