Aston Merrygold and Sarah Lou Richards considered a Zoom wedding.

The 32-year-old JLS star and the 36-year-old dancer - who got engaged in December 2017 and have two children together - are so desperate to tie the knot as soon as possible, that they looked into getting married online.

Sarah told MailOnline: ''I'm not waiting another two years. At one point, we were even considering a Zoom wedding as other people we're doing it when we were in full lockdown. We had too much time on our hands!''

The couple have also considered a small registry wedding, with a bigger party to take place after Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

Sarah explained: ''Having a registry and a separate wedding has been in conversation. Planning is not a good word for us!

''We would love to have been married yesterday if I'm honest, but as soon as possible. We thought, 'Should we just go and get married tomorrow?' But it's not that simple.''

The couple have children Grayson, two, and Macaulay Shay, two months, and Sarah admitted being pregnant during a pandemic wasn't all bad.

She said: ''Lockdown before two children was actually quite lovely. We got real quality time, just the three of us. I actually got more of a rest leading up to the end of my pregnancy than I would have if I was working.

''Now it's a bit hectic - some days we feel like we're smashing it and other days we feel like we're really not and we just cry.''

Aston added: ''We've just tried to make the best out of a bad situation. We are very lucky - we've got space in the garden and we're by the park which is nice for whenever we want to go out and stretch our legs and not to think about rushing around.''