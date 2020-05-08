Ashton Kutcher feels ''really lucky'' amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 42-year-old actor is self-isolating with his wife Mila Kunis and their two children - Wyatt, five, and Dimitri, three - and has said staying at home amid the global health crisis has helped him ''appreciate'' the position he's in, as he can ''afford to not have to go to work''.

Speaking during an appearance on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan', he said: ''We're really lucky. We talk about this a lot, being in a position in life where we can work from home. We can afford to not have to go to work. We're just really, really lucky and our appreciation for that grows every single day and also our appreciation for the folks who have to continue to go to work during this and like, risking their lives to be on the front lines of this effort. We're just madly appreciative of our circumstances.''

Although Ashton and Mila, 36, have known each other for two decades, the pair are still learning new things about one another during their time in lockdown.

'Family Guy' star Mila says she has discovered her husband is much better at homeschooling their brood than she is, whilst Ashton now appreciates Mila's ability to multi-task.

Mila said: ''It's really hard to learn things about each other 20 years into a friendship.

''We're homeschooling our kids now. We're piggybacking on what the school's Zoom sessions are doing and extending on that. And I have learned about myself, I am not a good teacher. I clearly don't have that skill set, but my husband is fantastic at it, so I think that's something I've learned about you - although you've always been good at explaining things, so I guess that's understandable.''

Whilst Ashton added: ''I'm a focus-on-one-thing-at-a-time type of person. I can only have one drawer open in life. If I'm working, it's the work drawer and that's what's open and that's it and I'm in that drawer. Mila can have 12 drawers open at the same time and somehow manage the whole thing. I have to go to a closet to get my work done so the kids aren't zooming through, but she can be teaching the kid how to ride a bike, while cooking, while on a producer call at the same time and somehow pull it all off and I don't know how you do that. It's even more amazing than I knew.''