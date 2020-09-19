Ashley Tisdale found it ''invasive'' being asked when she was going to have a baby before she got pregnant.

The 'High School Musical' star recently revealed she was expecting her first child with husband Christopher French but admits in the months before that, she was constantly asked about when she and Christopher planned to add to her family.

She wrote: ''IM PREGNANT!!!! Wow, it feels so good to finally share this news with you guys! Where do I even begin?

''For YEARS it has been the question from everyone since I got married. At first, I rebelled against it, and like clockwork, after I got engaged EVERYONE (and I mean everyone!) asked when I was getting married. Then, once I was married, everyone was asking when I was having kids. To be honest, it just felt invasive. I wasn't ready for that step yet and I wanted to be selfish and have Chris all to myself for a while. Honestly, I wouldn't have had it any other way. (sic)''

And the 35-year-old actress and singer admits she has had a tough first trimester but is ''grateful'' for the gift of a baby.

She added in her blog: ''I've had my highs and lows during quarantine and have to say I'm so grateful for this gift. It hasn't been an easy first trimester, but everyone is different and I know there are people who've had it way worse. I definitely fall somewhere in the middle where I didn't just have nausea, but threw up a couple of times and felt like I've had stomach flu for three months (Lol!). Funny enough, the night before we found out we were pregnant we had watched Expecting Amy! I think that Amy Schumer is amazing and she definitely doesn't hold back (highly recommend that one). However, finding out the next day was WILD after seeing that. I'm excited about this new adventure, and I'm being very optimistic with every step. You know, as part of my non-toxic journey I'll be researching so much and I'm also excited to learn from others as well. Chris and I are so excited and are fully embracing and celebrating this monumental moment. I love you guys and I'm so excited to have you part of this ride! (sic)''