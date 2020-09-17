Ashley Tisdale is expecting her first child.

The 'High School Musical' star has confirmed her and her husband Christopher French are set to become parents.

In sweet matching posts on Instagram, the couple simply shared photos from a pregnancy shoot, leaving the captions blank as the pictures - which showed Ashley cradling her baby bump - definitely did the talking.

Ashley's friends were quick to comment and share their support for the couple.

Vanessa Hudgens - who starred with Ashley in the hit Disney musical - wrote: ''Just the freaking cutest (sic)''

Whilst former Disney star Haylie Duff shared: ''Been waiting for this!!! ... can't wait! ... Best mama & papa combo! (sic)''

And 'The Big Bang Theory' star Kaley Cuoco was incredibly excited by the news, writing: ''Omg congratulations!!! (sic)''

'Glee' star Lea Michele - who recently became a mom herself - also posted a sweet message for the couple. She wrote alongside a love heart and star emoji: ''So happy for you babe! You're going to be the best mama! (sic)''

Back in July 2019, Ashley admitted she wasn't ready to become a mother just yet.

Speaking during a partnership with pharmaceutical company Allergan - who makes birth control pill Lo Leostrin Fe - as she joined the 'Women Who Know' campaign, which encourages women to seek accurate information on their reproductive health, she said: ''Whether you're traveling or you have work or education or you're married and not ready to have a kid yet, there are options out there. For me, it's okay to not want to start a family right away. People are always asking me about that, but it's just not the right time. And I have options out there.''