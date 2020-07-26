Ashley Roberts is ''open'' to adoption as she would love to have children.
The Pussycat Dolls would love to have a family one day, and has plans to welcome a child, whether she does it naturally or through other methods.
She said: ''I'm definitely open to the idea of adoption. You just never know what the future is going to bring and the most important thing is to be happy and, whether my body naturally has kids or not, we'll see what life brings. I'm definitely open to that.''
And the 38-year-old singer says that whilst dating in lockdown has been a bit different, she thinks there are some positives to have come from it.
She added: ''Yeah, it's going to be an interesting place to exist in. But maybe it will be something nice. You can get to know someone a bit more before other 'things' can happen ... perhaps that's something that's positive. We'll see. I'm good on my own, though. I'm pretty independent. It's nice to have that connection with someone, but at the moment lockdown is still [effectively] here, so 'me' is where it is. I've just been here in my little world and there's so much going on in the news that I've really focused on maintaining positive mental health as much as I can.''
Ashley's main focus has been ''keeping herself sane'' amidst the current lockdown.
She told The Sun on Sunday's Fabulous magazine: ''Ha! I'm close to 40 and I'm trying to figure it out! It's normally a social thing, going out with friends, trying to meet someone and hoping for the best!
''Things are starting to open up a bit - pubs and restaurants - so maybe there will be a bit more socialising ... but as of now, I've been kind of keeping my head down and keeping myself sane.''
