Ashley Roberts has a crush on Harry Styles.

Harry, 26, has been spotted on holiday in Italy with a new moustache and Ashley, 36, admitted it reminds her of the movie 'Boogie Nights', which follows the porn industry in the 1970s and 80s, and she is a big fan.

She told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''He properly has a 'Boogie Nights' moustache going on and I have to say, what I love about Harry is, he's just so adventurous with his looks.

''He tries different things and I'm a fan of that. I think he looks cute, I'm for it.''

Harry recently revealed he has been learning Italian during the Covid-19 pandemic and Ashley wants to brush up on her own language skills to impress him.

She said: ''I know a little bit but not much. I need to up my game so I can hang out with Harry.''

Meanwhile, it was previously claimed that Harry was reportedly back in touch with former flame Daisy Lowe, seven years after the pair briefly dated in 2013.

A source said: ''Harry is used to getting any woman he desires and he still holds a torch for Daisy. They met years ago through mutual friends and regularly hang out in the same circles.

''Not only does he think she's really cool, with her rock and roll background, but he really fancies her too and loves her style.

''He's slid into her DMs quite a bit and is open about appreciating her sexy Instagram pics.''

However, it has also been claimed Daisy - who recently struck up a new romance with property developer Jordan Saul - sees the singer as ''more as a little brother than a lover''.

The insider added: ''Sadly, she's five years older than him and while he can more than handle himself with older women, she's always seen him more as a little brother than a lover.''