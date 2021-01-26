Ashley Roberts has confirmed the Pussycat Dolls will release new music this year.

The 39-year-old star has opened up on the band's plans after they returned with 'React' - their first song in a decade - in 2020, and she revealed plans for more tracks before their tour, which is currently set for May after being postponed due to the pandemic.

She told the 'Heart Showbiz Hub' podcast: "We’ll definitely do new music. We’ve got to get in the studio and make that happen."

She noted the group have "time" to work on material and drop new singles, while she also admitted the tour can only happen once it's "safe and healthy" to do so.

She added: “Especially now with having Miss Rona (coronavirus) step in, we’ve got time and we want to get people ramped up and excited again before we go out on tour, which, who knows when that will be.

“It has to be a time when everyone can be in a stadium and be safe and healthy. In the meantime, we’re going to keep the music flowing.”

The ‘Don’t Cha’ hitmakers were known for their raunchy dance routines and daring costumes but with their reunion tour ahead of them, Nicole Scherzinger recently insisted fans will be buying tickets because they love their songs.

She said: “I think our music speaks for itself, which is why we were always such a global success.

“We were ahead of our time and I think the Rihannas, the Miley Cyruses definitely stripped past us and now with the Cardi Bs and the Nicki Minajs it’s a completely different show.

“I think what’s really important was our intention of empowering women and our focus is to put on the best show we possibly can.”