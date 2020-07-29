Ashley Judd has won the right to pursue a sexual harassment claim against Harvey Weinstein, after she appealed the district court's decision to throw out her claim.
Ashley Judd has won the right to pursue a sexual harassment claim against Harvey Weinstein.
The 52-year-old actress claimed she lost out on a part in 'The Lord of the Rings' after she rejected the shamed movie mogul's sexual advances in a defamation lawsuit filed in April 2018
And the actress originally had her claim thrown out of court after a judge ruled that their producer/actress relationship was not covered by the law, and that Weinstein - who is currently serving 23 years in prison for two other charges relating to sexual abuse - did not hold power over her career when he invited her to his hotel room in the mid-1990s.
However, after Ashley filed an appeal to overturn the verdict, the three-judge panel of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals reversed the decision on Wednesday (29.07.20) and have allowed the actress to pursue legal action.
Judge Mary H. Murguia said: ''Their relationship consisted of an inherent power imbalance wherein Weinstein was uniquely situated to exercise coercion or leverage over Judd by virtue of his professional position and influence as a top producer in Hollywood. Therefore, the district court erred when it dismissed Judd's sexual harassment claim.
'That is, by virtue of his professional position and influence as a top producer in Hollywood, Weinstein was uniquely situated to exercise coercive power or leverage over Judd, who was a young actor at the beginning of her career at the time of the alleged harassment. Moreover, given Weinstein's highly influential and 'unavoidable' presence in the film industry, the relationship was one that would have been difficult to terminate 'without tangible hardship' to Judd, whose livelihood as an actor depended on being cast for roles.''
The case will now go back to the district court and proceed on all claims.
Ashley's claim was originally dismissed despite laws being changed to cover producer/actress relationships in 2018 following the increase in women coming forward to accuse Hollywood moguls of sexual misconduct.
But the judge in Ashley's case claimed the change to the law could not be applied retroactively, meaning her claim fell outside of the law.
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
In the Appalachian Mountains of Virginia lies a blue-collar coal-mining town called Big Stone Gap,...
A sharp improvement on the original, this second entry in The Divergent Series has a...
'Dolphin Tale' saw Sawyer Nelson and Dr. Clay Haskett save the life of a beached...
Teens tackle yet another dystopian future in this well-made but derivative franchise-launcher. Filmmaker Neil Burger...
Author Veronica Roth and the cast of her book's film adaptation 'Divergent' talk about the...
Tris Prior is a 'divergent' in a world where everyone is split up in accordance...
As this massive blockbuster thriller progresses, it's impossible not to become amused by how ridiculous...
President of the United States Benjamin Asher has had enough trauma while being in office,...
Relentlessly heartwarming, this film can't help but move us to tears. Honestly, it stars a...
A young boy named Sawyer is walking along the beach in Clearwater, Florida, when he...
Derek Thompson is a minor league ice hockey player with the nickname 'The Tooth Fairy',...
On my way out of William Friedkin's latest Bug, I overheard a gentleman in the...
Few cities on earth make for a better backdrop for murder mysteries than San Francisco....