Ashley James has revealed she is expecting a son with boyfriend Tom Andrews.
Ashley James is expecting a baby boy.
The former 'Made in Chelsea' star gushed about how ''over the moon'' she and her partner Tom Andrews are to be having a son, whilst she quipped that the unborn tot seems ''healthy and worryingly active''.
She told HELLO!: ''Tommy and I are over the moon to be expecting a baby boy. Our main joy is that the baby is growing as he should be and appears healthy and worryingly active.''
The 33-year-old influencer added how she was sure she's having a little girl and admitted she'd like to give her son a sibling one day.
She added: ''I was so convinced I was having a little girl, perhaps I was somewhat hoping to raise a little feminist with a strong mind? But I know that this little boy will grow up so loved and supported, with great values and the upmost respect for women ... and hopefully he'll make a great big brother one day!''
Ashley announced her pregnancy news last month, and admitted she'd never been ''that maternal'' before, but when she and the 30-year-old tech professional found out they are set to become parents, it ''felt so right''.
In a joint interview with her partner - who she started dating in October after six years of being single - Ashley said: ''From the moment I found out, it felt so right.
''It's been such a 360-degree shift for me.
''I've never been that maternal. When friends have been like: 'I want to meet someone, settle down and have children,' I never felt the same. I guess I've been a free spirit.''
Tom admitted he was ''over the moon'' and couldn't stop grinning when he found out he is set to be a dad.
He said: ''I just started laughing.
''I was so happy as soon as I found out. No part of me felt scared. I'm over the moon about being a dad.''
The DJ - who first met her beau a decade ago - received a Cartier Trinity ring from Tom to ''represent the three of us''.
However, the couple are not planning on getting married.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Following the release of her critically-acclaimed fourth album 'What's Your Pleasure?', Jessie Ware drops a dramatic video for her song 'The Kill'.
Lizzo has teamed up with Queer Eye's Fab Five for the lyric video release of her song 'Soulmate', which featured on her critically acclaimed album...
When music and the cosmos collide.