According to Ashley James, her new relationship doesn't ''feel fast''.
Ashley James insists her new relationship doesn't ''feel fast'' even though she moved in with her man and got pregnant within a few months.
The 33-year-old star reconnected with Tom Andrews last October on a dating app and found out she was pregnant in April, a month after they had moved in together, but she doesn't feel they have rushed things as she's very confident in her choices.
Ashley - who first met Tom a decade ago through work - said: ''I'm happy after being single for so long - and it doesn't feel fast. I'm 33 and I think, had I been 20 and met somebody and had this, it might have felt a bit more like a roller coaster - but I feel like I know who I am and what I want.
''Because we knew each other from the past and we have similar values, as fast as the relationship has gone, it hasn't felt rushed or forced - it all feels natural.''
The former 'Made In Chelsea' star has been taken by surprise by her pregnancy cravings.
She told Closer magazine: ''I always wake up so hungry so I'm making early morning porridge. At the moment, I'm also craving Coco Pops, Fruit Corners and, weirdly, cherry tomatoes - so not really what I expected.''
Ashley is trying to stay as active as possible because she wants to be in good shape for labour and as her pregnancy progresses and her bump grows.
She said: ''When I'm exercising, it's not about weight loss but more for my mental health and the physical benefits.
''I'm very top heavy at the moment, so I'm doing a lot of exercises with a PT to strengthen my lower back, which will help support the bump as it gets bigger.
''We're also doing some work on my core to help with the labour. I want to be as strong as I can for the baby.''
If only we could go back...
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
Looks like we need to learn basic humanity again.
'World Clique' was released on this day (August 7th) in 1990.
We have never been called out so hard by a meme in our lives.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
The 90s was the greatest decade for movie soundtracks. Change our minds.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...