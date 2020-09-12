Ashley James insists her new relationship doesn't ''feel fast'' even though she moved in with her man and got pregnant within a few months.

The 33-year-old star reconnected with Tom Andrews last October on a dating app and found out she was pregnant in April, a month after they had moved in together, but she doesn't feel they have rushed things as she's very confident in her choices.

Ashley - who first met Tom a decade ago through work - said: ''I'm happy after being single for so long - and it doesn't feel fast. I'm 33 and I think, had I been 20 and met somebody and had this, it might have felt a bit more like a roller coaster - but I feel like I know who I am and what I want.

''Because we knew each other from the past and we have similar values, as fast as the relationship has gone, it hasn't felt rushed or forced - it all feels natural.''

The former 'Made In Chelsea' star has been taken by surprise by her pregnancy cravings.

She told Closer magazine: ''I always wake up so hungry so I'm making early morning porridge. At the moment, I'm also craving Coco Pops, Fruit Corners and, weirdly, cherry tomatoes - so not really what I expected.''

Ashley is trying to stay as active as possible because she wants to be in good shape for labour and as her pregnancy progresses and her bump grows.

She said: ''When I'm exercising, it's not about weight loss but more for my mental health and the physical benefits.

''I'm very top heavy at the moment, so I'm doing a lot of exercises with a PT to strengthen my lower back, which will help support the bump as it gets bigger.

''We're also doing some work on my core to help with the labour. I want to be as strong as I can for the baby.''