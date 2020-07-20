Ashley James is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tom Andrews.

The former 'Made in Chelsea' star has admitted she's never been ''that maternal'', but when she and the 30-year-old tech professional found out the happy news, it ''felt so right''.

In a joint interview with her partner - who she started dating in October after six years of being single - Ashley told HELLO! magazine: ''From the moment I found out, it felt so right.

''It's been such a 360-degree shift for me.

''I've never been that maternal. When friends have been like: 'I want to meet someone, settle down and have children,' I never felt the same. I guess I've been a free spirit.''

The 33-year-old influencer - who first met her beau a decade ago - received a Cartier Trinity ring from Tom to ''represent the three of us''.

However, the pair are not planning on getting married.

Tom admitted he was ''over the moon'' and couldn't stop grinning when he found out he is set to be a dad.

He said: ''I just started laughing.

''I was so happy as soon as I found out. No part of me felt scared. I'm over the moon about being a dad.''

Before the tragic passing of the late Caroline Flack - who took her own life in February - the former 'Love Island' host was thrilled that her close pal had finally met ''a nice boy'' in Tom, and Ashley wishes she could tell her their news as the pair always had girly catchups about their love lives.

The DJ added to the publication: ''Caroline and I would always talk about our love life and she was so excited for me that I'd finally met a nice boy.

''She'd have been so happy for me. I wish I could have told her my pregnancy news. It sounds weird, but growing life has really helped me with the grieving process. It feels really nice to look forward to a new beginning.''