Ashley Graham feels ''strong and fearless'' as a mother.

The 32-year-old model gave birth to her son Isaac on January 18, and has said motherhood has been an ''awesome responsibility'' so far, despite the difficulties she has faced as a new parent amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter written to her son and published in Harper's Bazaar UK magazine, she explained: ''During this unique time, I've also had the chance to reflect on my awesome responsibility as your mother. Raising you is a daily reminder that I am strong and fearless, and I see that same persistent determination reflected in your chocolate-brown eyes - from how you like (and don't like) to be put in your car seat to your adorable impatience for your meals.

''You have allowed me to pause in appreciation of each moment we share. I'll never forget the first time I held you in my arms, changed your diaper and breastfed you, or watched your excitement as Daddy performed a full private concert set to Kanye West's 'Jesus is King' album.''

Ashley - who has Isaac with her husband Justin Ervin - says her heart is filled with ''overwhelming love'' for her family, and in her letter promised to ''love, support and protect'' her son ''indefinitely''.

She wrote: ''My heart fills with overwhelming love as I watch you look at your father with hope, and bounce in your chair with joy and anticipation as he does his shadow-box drills in the backyard. Your bond is sacred and a blessing.

''No matter the situation, I promise to love, support and protect you infinitely. And while I'll certainly make mistakes and won't always know the answers, I promise I will listen, learn and grow alongside you. I will show you, always, that you were born from unconditional love and respect.''

The beauty ended her letter by dubbing her tot as her ''world''.

She gushed: ''I look forward to all of the big and little milestones of your life, and eventually, to the man you will become. From now until eternity, Isaac, you are my world and the rhythm of my heart.''