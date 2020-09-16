Ashley Graham has revealed her postpartum stretch marks on social media.

The 32-year-old model - who has a seven-month-old son called Isaac with husband Justin Ervin - has taken to Instagram to post a video of her stretch marks, moving her hands into a heart shape over her skin.

The brunette beauty - who is a proponent of body positivity - captioned the video with a series of love heart emojis.

Ashley has always been happy to post her stretch marks on social media, and in 2017, she shared photos from a nude photoshoot for V magazine, one of which showed stretch marks on her back.

Meanwhile, Ashley admitted earlier this year to being in ''heaven'' since becoming a mother.

The model couldn't be happier with life as a mother, hailing her son as ''sweet and so happy''.

She said: ''I am in heaven. I love being a momma. He is so cute and so sweet and so happy.''

Ashley also revealed that she and her spouse chose to name their son Isaac because the moniker means ''laughter'', and they feel blessed to have a baby who embodies the name.

She explained: ''When my husband and I were naming him, Isaac means laughter, and we just really wanted a happy, laughing baby - and sure enough we got him.''

Ashley is also thankful that the coronavirus lockdown allowed her to spend more time with her baby.

She said: ''The biggest blessing out of all of this is that I get to spend this time with him that I never would have been able to carve out for myself.''