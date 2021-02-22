Ashley Graham has revealed what her skin looks like up close under a magnifying glass.
Ashley Graham has shown her fans what her skin looks like under a magnifying glass.
The 33-year-old model took to Instagram to post a video of her complexion up close through the looking glass during a visit to New York City facialist Mzia Shiman's spa this weekend.
She said in the clip: "This isn't a filter."
Before adding with an evil laugh: "It's a magnifying glass."
The trip to the spa for a facial comes after the catwalk beauty recently admitted her postpartum hair loss was a "shock to the system" and revealed she swears by retinol for helping to reduce redness caused by acne.
She said: "My whole hairline fell out four months postpartum, so that was a shock to my system. Then I got back acne, and I was like, what is happening? So, I reached out to all my mommy friends. They’re like, oh yeah, it’s so typical. I just started adding a little bit of retinol here and there. So, my skin has changed, and I’m working on reducing the redness."
Ashley - who has teamed up with tanning brand St. Tropez to launch the Ultimate Glow Kit - also shared some of her self-tanning tips.
She said: "It’s all about the prep. You have got to exfoliate, and if you’re a shaver, shave. Then it’s all about the lotion. Ensure you do the whole hand into the hand’s heel, elbows, knees, feet on the bottom, and the back. You want to use a light lotion, not something that’s super thick. Then when you’re applying the tanner, make sure you go in a slow-motion upward because my ultimate glow kit dries instantly, within seconds. It’s not streaky, but you always want to use a mitt.
To get to the middle part of your back, that’s hard to get; you want to use the Face Purity Mist. It’s for your face, but if you spray it on your back and that area, you will have a tan back. I take a little bit of a lukewarm shower in the morning because I’m not looking to fry the tan. There’s no transfer throughout the middle of the night, I see nothing on my sheets, and then boom, you have the ultimate glow."
As the second month of 2021 gets ever nearer we take a look at the new releases that are set to delight our ears over the coming weeks.
"With great regret, we must announce that this year's Glastonbury Festival will not take place," came the not altogether unexpected announcement from...
Here's what the public had to say about the death of Phil Spector.
Lana Del Rey takes her 60s vintage aesthetic to the extreme with the video for new single 'Chemtrails Over The Country Club'.
As negotiations continue, it's clear that the UK government doesn't have everyone's best interests at heart.
The singer awkwardly responded to potential backlash regarding her new album cover.
Five years ago, on the day of his 69th birthday and two days before his death, David Bowie released his 25th, and final studio album, 'Blackstar'.