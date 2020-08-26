Ashley Graham wants to give up sugar.

The 32-year-old model is planning on cutting sugary treats from her diet, after she woke up one morning and decided to snack on a brownie for breakfast.

Speaking in a video on her Instagram Story, she said: ''Last night, before I went to bed I had a brownie, and now I woke up and I'm having a brownie. I promise, I think I have a serious sugar addiction.

''I think I'm just going to give it up for a while. Have you ever done that?''

Ashley then asked her followers for their tips on cutting down on sugar, as she wanted to know how to completely give up the addictive substance without ''major withdrawals''.

The star was inundated with replies from fans telling her to try things such as replacing cakes and sweets with fruit, and baking her own treats using monk fruit sugar instead of traditional granulated or caster sugar.

Ashley then said in another update: ''Thank you so much for all of your responses on this whole, like, giving up sugar thing because I think I would be lost without all of your answers. Holy cow, there's a lot of information out there. And for those of you who are looking for answers, there you go!

''The amount of DMs I've had about kicking the sugar addiction is amazing. You guys are a plethora of information.''

Meanwhile, Ashley became a first-time mother in January when she and her husband Justin Ervin welcomed their son Isaac into the world, and recently said the stretch marks left on her body following her pregnancy make her feel ''strong''.

She said: ''When I look at my new stretch marks and the changes that my body went through, it reminds me that, as women, we're all superheroes.

''I'm always reminded that our bodies were built to do this. It's such a beautiful thing to be able to give birth, but I didn't realise it until afterward. Before I was even pregnant, that was always my hope for women in general, that they could learn to continue to love their bodies through the changes and the ups and downs.''