Ashley Graham admits motherhood can be ''isolating and confusing to navigate''.

The 32-year-old model - who has a three-month-old son called Isaac with husband Justin Ervin - has acknowledged the challenges of parenthood in response to an advert highlighting the difficulties of giving birth amid a health crisis.

Reacting to the video clip - which features a voice-over from a 100-year-old woman who was born during the Spanish flu pandemic - Ashley wrote on Instagram: ''Saw this ad yesterday and it made me V emotional New motherhood can always be isolating and confusing to navigate, let alone during quarantine. Sending so much love to my fellow new moms right now, how are you all coping? (sic)''

Meanwhile, Ashley previously revealed another model questioned her Sports Illustrated photo shoot in 2016.

The brunette beauty was the first plus-size star to be featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, but Ashley said that one unnamed model wasn't supportive of the much-discussed decision.

Speaking to Naomi Campbell as part of her 'No Filter With Naomi' YouTube series, Ashley shared: ''The second year that I tried out, I got it and I was a rookie. It was a fantastic photo shoot, great images and boom! I got the cover.''

Then, Ashley revealed how her photo shoot was received by some of the other models.

She said: ''There was another model who was so upset that I had gotten the cover and she said I was very large and that women my size should not be on the cover.''

Ashley also revealed how Naomi supported her amid the drama.

Asked who questioned the move, Ashley replied: ''You can go look it up. You told me, 'I just want to let you know that I was talking about you and I defended you.'

''First of all, I'm meeting Naomi Campbell for the first time and she just defended me. Heart is racing! Thank you!''