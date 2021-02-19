Ashley Graham likes to make her lips "pop" on Zoom.

The 33-year-old model likes to accentuate her lips when she's taking video meetings.

She told Marie Claire: "If I’m hopping on a Zoom and I’m in a meeting-meeting, I’ll wear make-up. I’ll put on some chunky, beautiful mascara or I’ll do a lip. My favourite is a lip liner by Revlon in Nude, with Brazilian Tan lipstick on top. When you’re on a Zoom, you only kind of see one thing that pops out, so why not my lips?"

Ashley - who has baby son Isaac, 13 months, with husband Justin Ervin - also revealed she follows a nighttime hair and beauty routine to ensure she is prepared for the next day.

She shared: "I take my shower and prep my hair at night. I wash it, part it in the middle, and spray John Frieda Dream Curls in it and go to sleep with wet hair. I’ve been using that since I was 15. I also love to do a mousse self-tanner at night. I put on St. Tropez bronzing mousse, then do my night routine with Isaac. And when I’m done with that—and after I’ve answered my last emails of the night— I hop back in the shower and rinse it off really quick, lotion, then go to bed. My beauty regimen really starts at night to prep me for the next day."

And Ashley believes a self-care routine is crucial for her to be a better mum for her son and tries to incorporate a rigorous beauty regime and exercise into each day.

She explained: "I think self-care now is more important than it was before, not even just because of the pandemic but because I’m a mom. I’ve really been diligent about yoga, working out, my beauty regimen, acupuncture, massages. Even if I’m not doing it as often as I was before the baby, I’m making the time for it in my calendar. Isaac needs a very well taken care of mommy so he can be taken care of as well."