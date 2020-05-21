Ashley Graham has joined a campaign that supports vulnerable people amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 32-year-old model has revealed via Instagram that she's teamed up with the T-shirt manufacturer Bella+Canvas and the Until We Do It campaign to deliver protective supplies to populations most at-risk from Covid-19.

Ashley wrote on the photo-sharing platform: ''HELLO! @bellacanvas @untilwedoitorg and I are donating masks and would love YOUR help connecting with incredible organizations you care about that are in need! We have donated 25,000 so far and are able to supply an additional 25,000 to help those most affected. If you know of an organization that serves vulnerable, underserved communities and is need of masks, comment the name below and @untilwedoitorg will reach out for more info to see if we can help. (sic)''

Meanwhile, Ashley previously revealed that another model questioned her Sports Illustrated photoshoot in 2016.

The brunette beauty was the first plus-size star to be featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, but Ashley said that one unnamed model wasn't supportive of the decision.

She shared: ''The second year that I tried out, I got it and I was a rookie. It was a fantastic photoshoot, great images and boom! I got the cover.''

Then, Ashley revealed how her photoshoot was received by some of the other models.

She said: ''There was another model who was so upset that I had gotten the cover and she said I was very large and that women my size should not be on the cover.''