Ashley Graham is "obsessed" with her Squatty Potty.

The 33-year-old model - who welcomed her first child, son Isaac, with husband Justin Ervin into the world in January - has found the special stool, which raises the user's knees above their hips to put them into a squat-like position while going to the toilet, to be life-changing.

Asked if she's bought any mind-blowing products, she said: "Do you know what I want to say? I am obsessed with my Squatty Potty. You have no idea. I love it so much. Do you have a Squatty Potty? You really should. It’s something that many people aren’t talking about that I feel like it’s super necessary. It’s essential to eliminate, it’s good for your gut, it’s good for your system, and the Squatty Potty only helps. I have a bamboo one at my house. Very chic."

The Squatty Potty is commonly used for pelvic floor issues and helps keep constipation at bay.

Meanwhile, the catwalk beauty admitted her postpartum hair loss was a "shock to the system" and revealed she swears by retinol for helping to reduce redness caused by acne.

Speaking to ELLE USA magazine, she said: "My whole hairline fell out four months postpartum, so that was a shock to my system. Then I got back acne, and I was like, what is happening? So, I reached out to all my mommy friends. They’re like, oh yeah, it’s so typical. I just started adding a little bit of retinol here and there. So, my skin has changed, and I’m working on reducing the redness."

Ashley has teamed up with tanning brand St. Tropez to launch the Ultimate Glow Kit, and shared some of her self-tanning tips.

She said: "It’s all about the prep. You have got to exfoliate, and if you’re a shaver, shave. Then it’s all about the lotion. Ensure you do the whole hand into the hand’s heel, elbows, knees, feet on the bottom, and the back. You want to use a light lotion, not something that’s super thick. Then when you’re applying the tanner, make sure you go in a slow-motion upward because my ultimate glow kit dries instantly, within seconds. It’s not streaky, but you always want to use a mitt.

To get to the middle part of your back, that’s hard to get; you want to use the Face Purity Mist. It’s for your face, but if you spray it on your back and that area, you will have a tan back. I take a little bit of a lukewarm shower in the morning because I’m not looking to fry the tan. There’s no transfer throughout the middle of the night, I see nothing on my sheets, and then boom, you have the ultimate glow."