Ashley Graham would "never change" a thing about her body.

The 33-year-old model is encouraging her TikTok followers to celebrate their bodies and give a shout-out to the parts of themselves they love the most.

In the clip, she said: "The strongest part of my body? My legs," she starts off. "The sexiest part of my body: my eyes. My favorite part of my body. My jawline lol. The most important part of my body? My smile :). The part of my body I would never change. EVERYTHING!!! (sic)"

Ashley told her fans to recreate the video - which has over 1.4 million views at the time of writing.

The challenge quickly took off and the catwalk beauty got emotional seeing the videos.

She wrote on Instagram: "I'm not crying you're crying. So many beautiful people have been using my sound on TikTok to celebrate their bodies take a second today to celebrate yours!"

The challenge comes after Ashley vowed to be an advocate for body positivity but admitted she has trouble constantly talking about her body shape.

She said: "I hate that I constantly have to discuss my body, because I don't know any man that has to do that. But what motivates me to continue to talk about my body is that I didn't have someone talking about their body when I was young."

However, she is determined to keep her appearance "real" on social media as she wants to show her fans that there is no such thing as a "perfect" body type.

She added: "This is why I don't post like the 'perfect' Instagram photos.I keep it real and raw constantly because I want [people] to know that there are women with cellulite, with back fat, with stretch marks.... There are a lot of curvy women, plus-size women, fat women, whatever you want to call them."