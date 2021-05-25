Ashley Graham says having a tan makes her "want to be naked more".

The 33-year-old model - who is a global brand ambassador for St. Tropez - has admitted having a fake tan is "like a confidence booster" and makes her want to flaunt her body.

Ashley - who has son Isaac, 16 months, with husband Justin Ervin - ​said: "I feel like it's better to have a faux tan than one that the sun gave you, just because it's better for your skin. And I've learned that the hard way many a time.

"For me, being tan makes me just feel confident. I feel like I want to be naked more.

"It doesn't matter that I'm still 25 pounds up from Isaac, from being pregnant. Like, I'm like, 'Look at me!' … It's like a confidence-booster to have an extra glow."

The catwalk beauty also revealed that she didn't stop tanning when she was pregnant.

She added to E!: "I used it when I was pregnant.

"You can do one layer and have a little sun kiss, or you can do a couple layers and leave it on for three hours and be like ultra, ultra tan."

Meanwhile, Ashley recently vowed to "never change" a thing about her body.

The model has been encouraging her TikTok followers to celebrate their bodies and give a shout-out to the parts of themselves they love the most.

In a recent clip, she said: "The strongest part of my body? My legs," she starts off. "The sexiest part of my body: my eyes. My favorite part of my body. My jawline lol. The most important part of my body? My smile :). The part of my body I would never change. EVERYTHING!!! (sic)"

Ashley told her fans to recreate the video and the challenge quickly took off and she got emotional seeing the clips.

She wrote on Instagram: "I'm not crying you're crying. So many beautiful people have been using my sound on TikTok to celebrate their bodies take a second today to celebrate yours!"