Ashley Graham has returned to the catwalk.

The model admitted she ''missed'' the runway so much, as she made her return from her maternity leave to walk in Fendi's spring/summer 2021 show during Milan Fashion Week.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Woke up in a @fendi dream ... @silviaventurinifendi @stockdale.charlotte @pg_dmcasting @chaos thank you for having me and congratulations on such a gorgeous collection! It has been a difficult year for everyone and I'm so impressed by the fashion industry's resilience and quick adapting. Thank you to everyone who helped me (safely) get back to the runway. I missed it so much! (sic)''

Fendi also shared a video of Ashley on the runway on their own Instagram account, with the model commenting below it, alongside red heart emojis: ''Thank you SO much for having me (sic)''

Meanwhile, Ashley - who has Isaac, eight months, with her husband Justin Ervin - recently spoke about her decision to stop letting the fashion industry ''take over'' her body.

She said: ''I let the fashion industry take over my body for too many years. The moment I stepped free and said, 'Enough is enough - I'm going to do what I want,' is when I started seeing changes, not only in my personal life but in my professional life. But it really takes hard work.''

And the 32-year-old model's stretch marks make her feel like a ''superhero''.

She said: ''When I look at my new stretch marks and the changes that my body went through, it reminds me that, as women, we're all superheroes. I'm always reminded that our bodies were built to do this. It's such a beautiful thing to be able to give birth, but I didn't realise it until afterward. Before I was even pregnant, that was always my hope for women in general, that they could learn to continue to love their bodies through the changes and the ups and downs.''