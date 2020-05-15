Ashley Benson is moving on from Cara Delevingne with G-Eazy.

The 30-year-old actress - who split from Cara, 27, last month after almost two years of dating - has been spotted kissing rapper G-Eazy, while hanging out in Los Angeles but friends say the romance is just a fling.

A source told PEOPLE: ''It feels like just a fling for now. She's getting over a breakup.''

Ashley and G-Eazy, 30, whose real name is Gerald Earl Gillum, recently worked together on a cover of Radiohead's 'Creep', which he posted on YouTube last month.

Meanwhile, friends of Cara and Ashley insisted the relationship ''just ran its course'' after almost two years together.

A source explained: ''Cara and Ashley always had their ups and down before but it's over now. Their relationship just ran its course.''

Cara was first spotted with Ashley in August 2018, when they were photographed kissing at London's Heathrow Airport.

The 'Paper Towns' actress confirmed their relationship in June 2019, when she revealed her motives behind sharing an Instagram video of herself kissing Ashley.

She said at the time: ''I don't know because it is Pride, it's been 50 years since Stonewall happened and I don't know. It's been just about our one-year anniversary so, why not?''

Cara then opened up about being in love during an interview in October 2019, when she said ''facing the world'' with someone else feels ''incredible''.

She gushed: ''It just feels incredible when you're not alone, when you're facing the world with someone else.

''I don't want to be so secretive that people think I'm ashamed of anything. But I've never been in a relationship where things are so public, or where I posted pictures of someone else. This seemed different. We had gotten to the point where we had kept it a secret, or at least not wanted attention, and now I feel like I'm not going to not be proud.''