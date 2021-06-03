Ashley Benson has become the first celebrity ambassador of Hempz.

The 'Pretty Little Liars' star has landed the new role at the hemp skincare brand and has revealed joining the company is just the start of her "slowly moving into the beauty space".

She said: “I think of it as slowly moving into the beauty space.

“It’s about seeing what it could eventually lead to. It’s starting with being an ambassador, maybe doing more on the side with them, or collaborating on a line."

The 31-year-old actress insisted it was a "no-brainer" to join Hempz because she loves their products already.

Ashley added to WWD: “It was also the easiest way to become more aware of the products and try different things.

“It just made the most sense, and they’re all products that I really enjoy. It wasn’t a hard thing to say yes to.”

Hempz have confirmed there are plans for them to work on a collection with Ashley in the future.

Jennifer Weiderman, their chief marketing officer, commented: She’s been using the brand for a while and already knew about it, and she’ll be working with us closely on collection launches.

“We’re hoping to work together, get to know each other, and eventually work on an exclusive collection that she would develop with us.”

Meanwhile, Ashley previously revealed she is a fan of simple beauty routines with minimal products - her favourite product for a glowing complexion is coconut oil - and the 'Her Smell' star focuses on her skin and her eyebrows

She said: "I don't spend money on beauty routines, I like to save money. Besides coconut oil, I use the Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream on my hands and lips, Anastasia Beverly Hills' Brow Gel because brows are important, Peter Thomas Roth's gold eye patches I love to get my coffee in them and watch everyone stare and that's really it."