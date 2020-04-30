Ashlee Simpson is pregnant.

The 'Pieces of Me' hitmaker has confirmed she is expecting her third child, and her second with her husband Evan Ross following the birth of their daughter Jagger four years ago.

Ashlee - who also has 11-year-old son Bronx with her ex Pete Wentz - announced the news in a sweet Instagram post, in which she held up her pregnancy test.

In the caption, the 35-year-old singer also revealed she and her spouse are supporting charitable organisation March of Dimes and their Mom and Baby COVID19 Intervention and Support Fund to help provide relief for pregnant women during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

She wrote: ''We are pregnant and we are so excited to share it with everyone. Baby #3 Thank you @clearblue #clearbluepartner #clearblueconfirmed

''During this unprecedented time, we know pregnant women may be under greater stress which is why we are supporting @marchofdimes Mom and Baby #COVID19 Intervention and Support Fund. Check out their Instagram page to see how they are helping moms and babies get the care they need now and in the future. (sic)''

And following the announcement, a source confirmed the couple have been wanting to expand their brood for ''a long time''.

The insider told People magazine: ''Ashlee has been wanting another baby for a long time. They always wanted a big family!''

Meanwhile, Ashlee confessed last year that her goal for 2020 was to welcome another child to her family.

She said: ''We want another one! Jagger will take care of the next little one. I would like to have another one next year, definitely.''

And Ashlee knows her two children will be excellent siblings, as Bronx already takes good care of Jagger.

She added ''He's great, he was helping Jagger put her shoes on in the car. He's so sweet.''