A$AP Rocky, Iggy Pop and Tyler, The Creator star in Gucci's new tailoring campaign.

The rappers and rock legend shared a pot of spaghetti for the visuals and video, in which animal-lover Iggy rocks a stylish double-breasted leopard print suit.

The 'I Wanna Be Your Dog' singer is joined by his cockatoo Biggy Pop in the promo, as he sits at his desk and awaits the arrival of the hip-hop superstars.

The pair then turn up in a vintage Rolls-Royce, with Tyler sporting a green sweater vest and Rocky a coat fit for fall.

According to a press release ''their shared love of panache creates common ground.''

The images and video were shot by Harmony Korine on location at a Californian mansion in February.

As per GQ, the fashion house's creative director, Alessandro Michele said: ''The result is a group campaign with three men who I believe had fun too. There is always this image of eccentricity, because they are in fact eccentric themselves. A certain type of fun is also portrayed and the idea of how one's obsession with appearances can create a kind of common ground that can become a sort of brotherhood. It was beautiful to see these three men together, seemingly different but very similar.''

The Italian designer says with this campaign and going forward he wants to show men can be elegant too.

Michele added: ''This is another chapter of this journey. With these campaigns, I am working on different ways of being elegant and these three men embody this idea perfectly. I like to tell the story of elegance in completely arbitrary and unexpected ways. Perhaps elegance is something in the air that sometimes you are not even ready for. Male elegance can be unpredictable and strange.''