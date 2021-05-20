A$AP Rocky is considering starting his own fashion label.

The rapper hasn't ruled out the possibility of becoming a fashion mogul like his girlfriend Rihanna but insists he doesn't want to put a collection out just for the "sake of accumulating capital".

He said: "Right now, I'm not eager to do that ... Maybe next year, but who knows? I really wanted to put myself in a position where I made a collaborative brand as opposed to being a brand that puts out s*** just for the sake of accumulating capital. I'm all about making money! But I want to do it in the right, fly way."

The 32-year-old rapper likes to "express" himself with his own fashion choices.

Speaking to GQ magazine about his own style, he added: "The nails, the kilts, the pretty-boy swag, the pearls - I think it's just being comfortable.

"I just express myself with fashion, and what's fly is fly. I do it on some punk s***. Just 'cause s*** be costing a tag on it and all that, that s*** don't make it jiggy, bro. That s*** don't make that s*** fleek."

Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky previously revealed that designing a women's shoe collection with Amina Muaddi was "a no-brainer" for him, as they both have a "mutual admiration for style".

He said: "I know what I like and don’t like in fashion, [and] I love what she does already with the shoes. Amina has an aesthetic and a flow going, just in general, you know, I wanted to make sure that whatever we did it bridged the gap between both of us, and it moved cohesively. It was easy collaborating with Amina. Knowing how passionate she is about her own brand, and knowing everything that she puts into it, it was a no-brainer going into this collaboration, because I already had the experience and was familiar with her work. And [she was familiar with] my aesthetic too. We have a mutual admiration for style."