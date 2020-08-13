Asa Butterfield is to star in 'College Republicans'.

The 23-year-old actor will feature alongside Logan Lerman as the pair play political advisors Lee Atwater and Karl Rove respectively. Kristine Froseth is attached to star as Kate King, a woman who threatens the pair's dreams of glory.

The movie is being directed by James Schamus. The project has been in development for a decade and various filmmakers and actors - including Daniel Radcliffe - have been linked with the film in the past.

The screenplay has been written by Wes Jones and follows Rove and Atwater when they first meet after the former drops out of university. Set in the summer of 1973, Atwater managers Rove's campaign as he bids to become chairman of the College Republican National Committee.

The pair run a ruthless campaign although Atwater nearly ruins their dream when he meets his match in a beautiful young Republican operative.

Production on the project is set to begin on the project next spring or summer, should it make it that far.

Asa recently opened up about how he saw the positives of missing out on the role of Spider-Man.

He had auditioned to play the role of the iconic superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) but missed out on the part to Tom Holland, although it turned out well as Asa landed the role of Otis Milburn in Netflix hit 'Sex Education'.

Butterfield explained: ''Every so often there's a part (that you really want) and it's a script you love, and you kind of put your heart and soul into it, and you don't get it.

''And it is tough and it is s***, but I often find that something even better comes out of it at the end. And so in the case of Spider-Man, I did Sex Ed, because I wouldn't have been able to do both of those at the same time.''