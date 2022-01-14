Asa Butterfield and Natalia Dyer are set to play the lead roles in the new horror film 'All Fun and Games'.

The high concept horror-thriller is being co-directed by Ari Costa and Eren Celeboglu in their directorial debuts and follows a group of siblings who find themselves in a game with a demonic twist.

The movie is based on a script written by Ari and Eren and principal photography is set to begin at the end of March – with the picture presented to buyers at the virtual European Film Market in Berlin next month.

The film is being produced by Anton's Sebastien Raybaud and John Zois, as well as AGBO's Kassee Whiting. Anthony and Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot and Holly Hubsher are serving as executive producers.

Zois said: "It has been a great experience developing this project with Eren and Ari and we could not be more excited to continue the journey with them on their first feature.

"Asa and Natalia are perfect for the film and with the guidance of Joe, Anthony, and AGBO, there is no question this is going to be a fan favourite."

The Russo brothers – who have directed movies such as 'Avengers: Endgame' - added: "We are thrilled to be collaborating with Sebastian, John and the entire Anton team on this visionary horror-thriller.

"Through Gozie Agbo, we strive to mentor and cultivate daring new voices; Ari and Eren are the epitome of next-generation filmmakers. We've had the privilege of watching Ari grow in all facets of filmmaking through our work together over the years and, most recently, at AGBO. We are so proud to support him and Eren in their feature directorial debuts."