Artem Chigvintsev is ''super excited'' about becoming a first time father.

The 'Dancing with the Stars' alum will welcome his first child into the world when his fiancé Nikki Bella gives birth to a baby boy later this year, and his fellow dancing pro Gleb Savchenko has now revealed Artem is looking forward to his new role, but is ''stressed'' at the same time.

Speaking during an appearance on the 'Miraculous Mamas' podcast, he said: ''We spoke a few weeks ago. He's super excited. He's stressed, but I tell you that he's going to be an amazing dad. He's gonna be such a good dad because anything he does it's like to a level of perfection, like perfection that you can't even imagine. Everything's gotta be perfect.''

Meanwhile, it was recently claimed the 38-year-old star is ''madly in love'' with Nikki, and it's believed the pair ''couldn't be happier'' together as they prepare to start their lives as a family of three.

An insider said: ''Artem treats Nikki like a queen. He's such a great guy and madly in love with her. She's his dream girl, and she is super sweet to him. Their friends love them as a couple. They both couldn't be happier to be welcoming their baby soon.''

The source also explained that Artem comes from a ''super tight-knit loving family'', and so welcoming the 36-year-old former wrestler into his life was a huge step.

They added: ''They're a very close couple that doesn't have abrupt and sudden issues and they share a deep love for one another. Artem comes from a super tight-knit loving family and is extremely family-oriented. Nikki is part of that now and will always be a huge part of his life. He's extremely dedicated to her and in the past, it's been very rare for him to introduce a girlfriend to his family.''