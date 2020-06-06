Artem Chigvintsev's world was ''turned upside down'' by Nikki Bella.

The 'Dancing with the Stars' professional proposed to the former professional wrestler in the new episode of 'Total Bellas' and in his speech, he admitted it was ''completely out of his control'' when he fell for the sportswoman.

He admitted to her: ''The thing is when I fell in love with you, it was completely out of my control. There is a saying that love is a singular soul inhabiting two bodies. You turned my world upside down in the most incredible way, and I love you so, so much. I don't there's words can describe how you make me feel, and how much I love you. I want to spend every sunset and every sunrise with you.'''

Nikki was in disbelief as she said excitedly: ''Artem, what are you doing? ... Artem, no.''

And Artem got down on one knee and told her: ''What I'm trying to say is, 'Will you marry me?'''

Meanwhile, Nikki recently recalled a time she told Artem she would ''one-hundred percent understand'' if he wanted to walk away from their romance whilst she was still ''healing'' from her split from John Cena.

She said: ''There were certain things I was struggling with because I was still in the process of healing, but yet I was falling in love so fast with this man. I had that conversation with Artem. I told him, 'Look, I have good days and I have bad days and I am trying to heal, but I don't want to lose you. But if you want to put up with what I'm going through and stay by my side, do it. But if you want to walk away and we come back to this relationship down the road, I one-hundred percent understand.'''

And Nikki revealed that Artem was fully behind her, as he told her: ''Look, I know you're going through stuff, you're healing; I want to be here to support you.''