Artem Chigvintsev is ''madly in love'' with Nikki Bella.

The former 'Dancing with the Stars' professional is currently engaged to the retired professional wrestler - who is expecting the couple's first child - and sources have said the pair ''couldn't be happier'' together as they prepare to start their lives as a family of three.

An insider said: ''Artem treats Nikki like a queen. He's such a great guy and madly in love with her. She's his dream girl, and she is super sweet to him. Their friends love them as a couple. They both couldn't be happier to be welcoming their baby soon.''

The source also explained that Artem, 37, comes from a ''super tight-knit loving family'', and so welcoming Nikki, 36, into his life was a huge step.

They added to Us Weekly magazine: ''They're a very close couple that doesn't have abrupt and sudden issues and they share a deep love for one another. Artem comes from a super tight-knit loving family and is extremely family-oriented. Nikki is part of that now and will always be a huge part of his life. He's extremely dedicated to her and in the past, it's been very rare for him to introduce a girlfriend to his family.''

Meanwhile, Nikki recently recalled a time she told Artem she would ''one-hundred percent understand'' if he wanted to walk away from their romance whilst she was still ''healing'' from her split from John Cena.

She said: ''There were certain things I was struggling with because I was still in the process of healing, but yet I was falling in love so fast with this man. I had that conversation with Artem. I told him, 'Look, I have good days and I have bad days and I am trying to heal, but I don't want to lose you. But if you want to put up with what I'm going through and stay by my side, do it. But if you want to walk away and we come back to this relationship down the road, I one-hundred percent understand.'''

And Nikki revealed that Artem was fully behind her, as he told her: ''Look, I know you're going through stuff, you're healing; I want to be here to support you.''