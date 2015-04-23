Posted on 22 April 2015

Arnold Schwarzenegger smiles at fans as he arrives at the Apple store in SoHo, New York, but doesn't stop for autographs until he leaves the store where some fans attempt to take selfies with him as he makes his way to an awaiting car.

The 'Terminator' star was in New York for the Apple Store Soho Presents Tribeca Film Festival event, where he was discussing his new zombie movie 'Maggie' with director Henry Hobson. The actor is also about to appear in 'Terminator Genisys' later this year.

Contactmusic

