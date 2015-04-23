When 22.04.2015
Arnold Schwarzenegger smiles at fans as he arrives at the Apple store in SoHo, New York, but doesn't stop for autographs until he leaves the store where some fans attempt to take selfies with him as he makes his way to an awaiting car.
The 'Terminator' star was in New York for the Apple Store Soho Presents Tribeca Film Festival event, where he was discussing his new zombie movie 'Maggie' with director Henry Hobson. The actor is also about to appear in 'Terminator Genisys' later this year.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
Terminator 2: Judgment Day was one of the best movies of the 90's and even...
Roman is a construction worker preparing for his wife and grown-up daughter to return home...
This declining franchise really needed a jolt to the head, but the producers disappointingly opt...
With the war between mankind and Skynet drawing to a close, resistance leader John Connor...
In the near future, the world has been ravaged by a terrifying zombie plague. With...
Mankind has been all but wiped out. When Skynet became self-aware, it launched tactical nuclear...
Striking a tone somewhere between the po-faced original and the silly Part 2, this rampaging...
The cast of 'The Expendables 3' discuss the upcoming action film in a short featurette....
Arnold Schwarzenegger gets one of his most complex roles yet in this messy, violent thriller,...
Mr. Olympia is one of the most prestigious international bodybuilding titles in the world, awarded...