Arnold Schwarzenegger is ''bursting with pride'' after his son Christopher graduated from college.

The 72-year-old actor took to Instagram on Tuesday (05.05.20) to heap praise on his 22-year-old son Christopher, after he graduated from the University of Michigan in a ceremony that was held online as the coronavirus pandemic made an in-person graduation impossible.

Arnold wrote alongside a picture of Christopher: ''Christopher, you are a champion and I love you. I know your graduation from Michigan wasn't the big celebration you dreamed about for years, but walking across a stage isn't what makes me so proud of you: it's your compassion, your hard work, your vision, your critical thinking, and your selflessness that make me burst with pride. I can't wait to watch you keep climbing and succeeding. (sic)''

The 'Terminator' star has Christopher, as well as Katherine, 30, Christina, 28, and Patrick, 26, with his ex-wife Maria Shriver, and also has 22-year-old son Joseph Baena, whom he fathered with his former housekeeper Mildred Baena.

Meanwhile, Arnold has been donating money to to help feed hungry families and assist first responders during the coronavirus pandemic.

The actor established the Frontline Responders Fund in March to provide critical supplies such as masks, gowns, and gloves to medical professionals as they treat patients suffering with coronavirus, and kicked off the charity with a whopping $1 million donation.

And in that same month, Arnold teamed up with TikTok to help feed hungry families.

The online platform donated $3 million to the 'Conan the Barbarian' actor's After-School All-Stars, which usually funds afterschool programmes for children, but amid school closures to try and halt the coronavirus pandemic, the former Governor of California thought it would be ''cool and great'' to provide food through the foundation instead.