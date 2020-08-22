Arnold Schwarzenegger wants to ''be useful'' to the world and made a difference to people's lives, whilst also having a ''good time'' himself.
Arnold Schwarzenegger wants to ''be useful'' to the world.
The 73-year-old actor, businessman, former politician and former bodybuilder has become a household name over the years, but has said his number one goal in life is to have made a difference to people's lives whilst also having a ''good time''.
Speaking about his outlook on life, he said: ''My father always said to me, 'Be useful'. To be useful, it's very important to do something that is bigger than you are, but have a good time at the same time. Smile, have a good time, have a positive attitude and see the glass that is half full rather than half empty.''
Arnold also doesn't take life too seriously, unless he's tackling a ''social'' issue which requires him to be serious.
He added: ''I never took myself too seriously, no matter what I did. I see some people in this industry and they look so unhappy all of the time. I want to say to them 'Smile, enjoy it - it could be your last chance!'
''I guess the only things I took seriously with the issues that I tackled on a social level. I joined the battle in convincing people to get off fossil few walls and into renewable energy, since we have an abundant amount of that. So those issues I took very seriously, but beyond that ... not really.''
And the 'Terminator' star believes he was able to make his career dreams a reality because he had a set ''vision'' of what he wanted his life to look like.
Speaking to Sorted magazine, he said: ''The vision I had of what I wanted to make of my life, has been a big part of the reason that I have achieved success and the type of success that I wanted. It's no fluke, and that has been enough.
''Sure, I was put on this earth to do something special. I guess if I hadn't succeeded, that I may have been the type of person my parents wanted me to be: A man who worked on the farm and had an army of kids like the Von Trapp family from 'The Sound of Music'!''
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Would a permanent hiatus be the best choice for the much-loved boyband?
'These Streets' was released on this day (July 17th) in 2006.
Following the release of her critically-acclaimed fourth album 'What's Your Pleasure?', Jessie Ware drops a dramatic video for her song 'The Kill'.
Just a fraction of the black women who have paved the way for pop artists.
Lizzo has teamed up with Queer Eye's Fab Five for the lyric video release of her song 'Soulmate', which featured on her critically acclaimed album...
When music and the cosmos collide.
Terminator 2: Judgment Day was one of the best movies of the 90's and even...
Roman is a construction worker preparing for his wife and grown-up daughter to return home...
This declining franchise really needed a jolt to the head, but the producers disappointingly opt...
With the war between mankind and Skynet drawing to a close, resistance leader John Connor...
In the near future, the world has been ravaged by a terrifying zombie plague. With...
Mankind has been all but wiped out. When Skynet became self-aware, it launched tactical nuclear...
Striking a tone somewhere between the po-faced original and the silly Part 2, this rampaging...
The cast of 'The Expendables 3' discuss the upcoming action film in a short featurette....
Arnold Schwarzenegger gets one of his most complex roles yet in this messy, violent thriller,...
Mr. Olympia is one of the most prestigious international bodybuilding titles in the world, awarded...