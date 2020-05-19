Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis are set to reprise their 'True Lies' roles in a television spin-off.

According to WeGotThisCovered.com, Arnie and Jamie are in talks to play Harry and Helen Tasker in the Disney+ series based on James Cameron's 1994 flick.

It is reported that the pair will have recurring parts in the first season and are not expected to have a major role in the show.

The movie saw Arnie, 72, playing secret agent Harry Tasker, who allows his wife to participate in a spy mission as he fears she is having an affair.

'Terminator Salvation' director McG revealed last year that he was involved in the planned television series.

The 51-year-old filmmaker - whose real name is Joseph McGinty Nichol - said: ''Well, right now my new thing for television is that I'm doing 'True Lies', at Disney+. I guess I'm announcing it, which I don't mean to do. So, 'True Lies' at Disney+, which is exciting, I don't think I should even be talking about it, but I think the cat's out of the bag now.''

Jamie previously suggested that the movie could never have a sequel as the 9/11 attacks in New York in 2001 meant it was inappropriate to spoof terrorism in a movie.

The 61-year-old actress said: ''I don't think we could ever do another 'True Lies' after 9/11.

''This was pre 9/11 so I wouldn't want to say we could make fun of terrorism but we could make fun of terrorism because it was so outrages and of course, we can't ever make fun of them ever again.''

Despite her opposition to a follow-up film, Jamie believes that Helen Tasker was one of the best characters of her career and praise Cameron for the project.

She explained: '''True Lies' is just a perfect combination of everything I would do well in every way. It was just a perfect canvas. It was such a giant scope and Jim hired me, he wrote it for me ... and it's because he just let me do what I do.''