Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis are reportedly set to reprise their roles from 'True Lies' in a Disney+ television spin-off.
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis are set to reprise their 'True Lies' roles in a television spin-off.
According to WeGotThisCovered.com, Arnie and Jamie are in talks to play Harry and Helen Tasker in the Disney+ series based on James Cameron's 1994 flick.
It is reported that the pair will have recurring parts in the first season and are not expected to have a major role in the show.
The movie saw Arnie, 72, playing secret agent Harry Tasker, who allows his wife to participate in a spy mission as he fears she is having an affair.
'Terminator Salvation' director McG revealed last year that he was involved in the planned television series.
The 51-year-old filmmaker - whose real name is Joseph McGinty Nichol - said: ''Well, right now my new thing for television is that I'm doing 'True Lies', at Disney+. I guess I'm announcing it, which I don't mean to do. So, 'True Lies' at Disney+, which is exciting, I don't think I should even be talking about it, but I think the cat's out of the bag now.''
Jamie previously suggested that the movie could never have a sequel as the 9/11 attacks in New York in 2001 meant it was inappropriate to spoof terrorism in a movie.
The 61-year-old actress said: ''I don't think we could ever do another 'True Lies' after 9/11.
''This was pre 9/11 so I wouldn't want to say we could make fun of terrorism but we could make fun of terrorism because it was so outrages and of course, we can't ever make fun of them ever again.''
Despite her opposition to a follow-up film, Jamie believes that Helen Tasker was one of the best characters of her career and praise Cameron for the project.
She explained: '''True Lies' is just a perfect combination of everything I would do well in every way. It was just a perfect canvas. It was such a giant scope and Jim hired me, he wrote it for me ... and it's because he just let me do what I do.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Terminator 2: Judgment Day was one of the best movies of the 90's and even...
Roman is a construction worker preparing for his wife and grown-up daughter to return home...
This declining franchise really needed a jolt to the head, but the producers disappointingly opt...
With the war between mankind and Skynet drawing to a close, resistance leader John Connor...
In the near future, the world has been ravaged by a terrifying zombie plague. With...
Mankind has been all but wiped out. When Skynet became self-aware, it launched tactical nuclear...
Striking a tone somewhere between the po-faced original and the silly Part 2, this rampaging...
The cast of 'The Expendables 3' discuss the upcoming action film in a short featurette....
Arnold Schwarzenegger gets one of his most complex roles yet in this messy, violent thriller,...
Mr. Olympia is one of the most prestigious international bodybuilding titles in the world, awarded...