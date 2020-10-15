Armie Hammer has revealed that he hopes to make a sequel to spy flick 'The Man from U.N.C.L.E.'.
Armie Hammer wants to make a sequel to 'The Man from U.N.C.L.E.'
The 34-year-old actor starred as Russian spy Illya Kuryakin in Guy Ritchie's 2015 film take on the 1960s television series and revealed that he would jump at the chance to make another movie.
Armie said: "Trust me, if someone was like, 'Hey, do you want to do a sequel?' I would be like, 'Hell yeah, let's go!' ... I hear it. I get people being like, 'Are you going to do a sequel?' The answer is, 'I hope so! I'd love to.'"
The 'Rebecca' star confessed to having discussions with producer Lionel Wigram about another film and is optimistic about it happening.
Armie told CinemaBlend.com: "At one point, Lionel Wigram, who was the producer and also who wrote the original script, he and I talked about ideas and he told me an idea that he had for it, and I was like, 'That sounds great! Whatever your idea (is), let's just do it!'
"I don't know, man. Keep pushing. Hopefully one day we can do it. I'd love to do it."
Hammer recently revealed that he had discussed a potential sequel to 'Call Me by Your Name' with director Luca Guadagnino – although he is yet to read Andre Aciman's follow-up novel 'Find Me'.
The actor – who featured in the romantic drama with Timothee Chalamet – said: "I've been talking to Luca (Guadagnino), but we haven't got into it.
"I haven't even read the book. I know Luca hasn't got a full script yet, although he knows what he wants to do with the story, so I don't know how similar or dissimilar it will be to 'Find Me' the novel."
With her fifth studio album 'Infinite Things' set to be released later this year, Paloma Faith unveils a music video for her newest song 'Better Than...
'The Great Escape' was released on this day (September 11th) in 1995.
With his forthcoming album 'Heavy is the Head' set for release this December, Stormzy has dropped an animated video for a new single entitled...
Set in northern Italy in the summer of 1983, this internationally flavoured drama is a...
It's the summer of 1983 and 24-year-old Oliver has returned from his studies in America...
A relaxed, amusing true story about noted Swiss painter and sculptor Alberto Giacometti, this sharply...
It's been six years since the last Cars movie (there were two Planes movies in...
Basically a 90-minute shoot-out, there isn't a lot to this movie. British filmmaker Ben Wheatley...
It's 1978 Boston and an unlikely gang made up of Justine (Brie Larson), Stevo (Sam...
Lightning McQueen may be a legendary name in the Piston Cup Championship history, but as...
This true story from 19th century America feels eerily relevant today in its depiction of...
It's been seven years since designer Tom Ford made a splash with his award-winning writing-directing...
For a short time, Edward and Susan had a happy marriage, they lived in a...
Nat Turner was a former slave who on witnessing the scope of slavery across America...
Adopting a deliciously groovy vibe, Guy Ritchie turns the iconic 1960s TV spy series into...
America and Russia have never seen eye to eye, but they do have some of...