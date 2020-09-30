Armie Hammer has admitted the end of his 10-year marriage to Elizabeth Chambers hasn't been ''painless''.
Armie Hammer has admitted the end of his marriage hasn't been ''painless''.
The 'Death on the Nile' actor split from Elizabeth Chambers - with whom he has children Harper, five, and three-year-old Ford - in July after 10 years of marriage and while he insisted change isn't a ''bad thing'', their break-up hasn't been easy.
He said: ''Look, I don't think you'll find anyone in the world who would ever say what I'm going through is an easy thing to go through. It's not about whether it was your idea or not, or whether you think it's the right idea or you don't.
''Either way, a separation like this is a seriously seismic event in someone's life. And there's a lot of shifting and a lot of growing pains and a lot of changes. Change is a universal constant. I mean, change is not a bad thing always, but that doesn't mean it's painless.''
The former couple are doing their best to make things as easy as possible for their two children.
He added to the new issue of Britain's GQ magazine: ''Elizabeth and I are two adults making this decision and the priority is how do we do it in a way that affects our children the least? Or, at least, how do we help get them through this in a way that mitigates as much consternation or fear or damage on their part, you know?''
The 34-year-old actor spent much of the lockdown period in the Caymen Islands on his own but sought professional help when he realised he wasn't ''doing a very good job'' coping alone.
And fortunately, Armie has found the regular therapy sessions to be ''incredibly helpful'' as he was in such a ''dire'' situation.
He said: ''I was more or less on my own, just trying to get through it. I knew I was not doing a very good job so I called my buddy in the States.
''I was like, 'Hey, man, I know you work in mental health. Do you have someone I can talk to?'
''And I just started talking to a therapist, twice a week. It just sort of regulated everything and gave me the tools for dealing with things. It gave me a fresh perspective and it was incredibly helpful.
''I've been in therapy before, but this was a dire situation. And now I just think everyone needs to be in therapy, period, across the board. Everyone needs to be talking to someone and if you're not, you're doing something wrong.''
Read the full feature in the November issue of GQ ,which is available via digital download and on newsstands Friday 2 October, or at https://www.gq-magazine.co.uk/culture/article/armie-hammer-interview-2020.
With her fifth studio album 'Infinite Things' set to be released later this year, Paloma Faith unveils a music video for her newest song 'Better Than...
Remembering the iconic Toots Hibbert (1942-2020).
'The Great Escape' was released on this day (September 11th) in 1995.
We were actually quite excited about Marilyn Manson's WE ARE CHAOS. The question is whether or not we were sorely disappointed...
World Suicide Prevention Day is the day to remember some of the world's greatest artists.
Few bands reach the legendary status of of the greatest rock 'n' roll band in the world.
With his forthcoming album 'Heavy is the Head' set for release this December, Stormzy has dropped an animated video for a new single entitled...
It's time to start letting women be empowered by their sexual attitudes.
Set in northern Italy in the summer of 1983, this internationally flavoured drama is a...
It's the summer of 1983 and 24-year-old Oliver has returned from his studies in America...
A relaxed, amusing true story about noted Swiss painter and sculptor Alberto Giacometti, this sharply...
It's been six years since the last Cars movie (there were two Planes movies in...
Basically a 90-minute shoot-out, there isn't a lot to this movie. British filmmaker Ben Wheatley...
It's 1978 Boston and an unlikely gang made up of Justine (Brie Larson), Stevo (Sam...
Lightning McQueen may be a legendary name in the Piston Cup Championship history, but as...
This true story from 19th century America feels eerily relevant today in its depiction of...
It's been seven years since designer Tom Ford made a splash with his award-winning writing-directing...
For a short time, Edward and Susan had a happy marriage, they lived in a...
Nat Turner was a former slave who on witnessing the scope of slavery across America...
Adopting a deliciously groovy vibe, Guy Ritchie turns the iconic 1960s TV spy series into...
America and Russia have never seen eye to eye, but they do have some of...