Armie Hammer told Sir Kenneth Branagh he had no problems with English accents, despite never having used one professionally.
Armie Hammer lied to Sir Kenneth Branagh to land his role in 'Death on the Nile'.
The actor-and-director visited the 34-year-old star at his Broadway show 'Straight White Men' to talk about the possibility of him playing Simon Doyle in his latest Agatha Christie adaptation, a role which needed an English accent, which the American hunk quickly promised he was able to do, despite never having attempted it professionally before.
Armie recalled to Total Film magazine: ''Ken came backstage and he asked, 'Hey, can you do an English accent?' I was like, 'F*** yeah, I can. Easy!' Typical actor response - I'd never done an English accent professionally in my life.
''Then a couple of days later, my agent gets a message from Ken that says, 'I would love to hear Armie's English accent.' My agent called me, 'Do you have an English accent?' And I was like, 'Um, I'm about to get one, real fast...' ''
But Kenneth insisted it was never something that worried him.
He said: ''Actors, on the whole, don't say they can do something if they can't. You've got a very public place to fall on your face, you know?''
Gal Gadot plays Armie's on-screen new wife Linnet in the film, and the director was very impressed by their chemistry.
He said: ''Armie has this similar ability to Gal to be detailed, real and natural. They both can manage, somehow, to survive their movie-star looks, you know? It doesn't seem to limit them or confine them.
''And then they seem to have a really, really strong chemical combination, which you don't always find with actors.''
For the 'Wonder Woman' star, she's now Kenneth's ''biggest fan'' because she had such a great working experience.
She said: ''Linnet's very different than any other character that I've played before. And, I've got to say that, above all, I really was looking for the right opportunity to work with Kenneth.
''As much as I admired him prior to working with him, now after working with him, I'm probably his biggest fan.''
