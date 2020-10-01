Armie Hammer has described his split from Elizabeth Chambers as a ''seriously seismic event'' in his life.
The 34-year-old actor and his wife of 10 years -with whom he has daughter Harper, five, and son Ford, three - announced their intent to separate earlier this year, and Armie has now said he's been experiencing ''growing pains'' amid the recent change to his life.
He said: ''Look, I don't think you'll find anyone in the world who would ever say what I'm going through is an easy thing to go through.
''It's not about whether it was your idea or not, or whether you think it's the right idea or you don't. Either way, a separation like this is a seriously seismic event in someone's life. And there's a lot of shifting and a lot of growing pains and a lot of changes.''
And whilst the 'Call Me By Your Name' star accepts change doesn't always have to be ''bad'', he says it does come with challenges, especially when there are children involved.
He added: ''Elizabeth and I are two adults making this decision and the priority is how do we do it in a way that affects our children the least? Or, at least, how do we help get them through this in a way that mitigates as much consternation or fear or damage on their part, you know?''
Since splitting from the 38-year-old actress, Armie has been seeing his therapist ''twice a week'' to work through his mental health struggles, which have also been impacted by the feelings of ''isolation'' he has been battling due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Speaking to British GQ magazine, he said: ''It just sort of regulated everything and gave me the tools for dealing with things. It gave me a fresh perspective and it was incredibly helpful. I've been in therapy before, but this was a dire situation. And now I just think everyone needs to be in therapy, period, across the board. Everyone needs to be talking to someone and if you're not, you're doing something wrong.''
