Armie Hammer admits that he and Luca Guadagnino ''haven't got into'' working on a sequel to 'Call Me By Your Name' yet.
Armie Hammer admits that plans for a 'Call Me By Your Name' sequel are yet to come to fruition.
The 34-year-old actor played the role of Oliver in Luca Guadagnino coming-of-age romance, based on the story of the same name by Andre Aciman although he admits that he is yet to read the follow-up book 'Find Me'.
When asked about the prospect of a sequel, Armie said: ''I've been talking to Luca, but we haven't got into it. I haven't even read the book.''
The 'On the Basis of Sex' star revealed that he is more interested in seeing Guadagnino's vision for the movie than relying on the source material.
In an interview with the new issue of GQ magazine, he said: ''I know Luca hasn't got a full script yet, although he knows what he wants to do with the story, so I don't know how similar or dissimilar it will be to 'Find Me' the novel. I know if we end up doing it, it's more important for me to focus on Luca's vision than to focus on 'Find Me'. The book will be a supplemental thing.''
Hammer will next be seen in Sir Kenneth Branagh's upcoming big screen adaptation of Agatha Christie novel 'Death on the Nile' and revealed that he lied about his ability to do an English accent to land the part of Simon Doyle when the actor and director visited him at Broadway show 'Straight White Men'.
He explained to Total Film magazine: ''Ken came backstage and he asked, 'Hey, can you do an English accent?' I was like, 'F*** yeah, I can. Easy!' Typical actor response - I'd never done an English accent professionally in my life.
''Then a couple of days later, my agent gets a message from Ken that says, 'I would love to hear Armie's English accent.' My agent called me, 'Do you have an English accent?' And I was like, 'Um, I'm about to get one, real fast...' ''
Read the full feature in the November issue of GQ (GQ-magazine.co.uk/culture/article/armie-hammer-interview-2020) which is available via digital download and on newsstands Friday 2 October -
With her fifth studio album 'Infinite Things' set to be released later this year, Paloma Faith unveils a music video for her newest song 'Better Than...
'The Great Escape' was released on this day (September 11th) in 1995.
With his forthcoming album 'Heavy is the Head' set for release this December, Stormzy has dropped an animated video for a new single entitled...
Set in northern Italy in the summer of 1983, this internationally flavoured drama is a...
It's the summer of 1983 and 24-year-old Oliver has returned from his studies in America...
A relaxed, amusing true story about noted Swiss painter and sculptor Alberto Giacometti, this sharply...
It's been six years since the last Cars movie (there were two Planes movies in...
Basically a 90-minute shoot-out, there isn't a lot to this movie. British filmmaker Ben Wheatley...
It's 1978 Boston and an unlikely gang made up of Justine (Brie Larson), Stevo (Sam...
Lightning McQueen may be a legendary name in the Piston Cup Championship history, but as...
This true story from 19th century America feels eerily relevant today in its depiction of...
It's been seven years since designer Tom Ford made a splash with his award-winning writing-directing...
For a short time, Edward and Susan had a happy marriage, they lived in a...
Nat Turner was a former slave who on witnessing the scope of slavery across America...
Adopting a deliciously groovy vibe, Guy Ritchie turns the iconic 1960s TV spy series into...
America and Russia have never seen eye to eye, but they do have some of...