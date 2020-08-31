Armie Hammer has been working in construction amid the coronavirus pandemic, as he hasn't been able to work on film sets.
The 34-year-old actor has revealed he's currently living with his friend after recently splitting from his estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers, and has said that whilst the current global health crisis has meant he can't be on a film set, he has instead been accompanying his friend to his job in the construction industry.
In an Instagram post meant to celebrate his own birthday, Armie wrote: ''This one of my best friends, Ashton. For the last 2 months or so I have lived with Ashton, worked construction with Ashton, and hiked with Ashton every day. He has been such a good friend (and boss) and has been the most supportive friend anyone could ever ask for. Today might be my birthday, but I just wanna say thank you to @ashtonramsey and say I love you dude. (sic)''
Meanwhile, Armie announced his split from Elizabeth - with whom he has daughter Harper, five, and son Ford, three - on social media in July.
The 'Call Me By Your Name' star posted: ''Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents.
''It has been an incredible journey, but together, we've decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage.
''As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority.
''We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we're asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time.''
Elizabeth, 37, also posted the same image on her own Instagram account, with the same statement.
It was later reported the former couple intend on remaining close for the sake of their two young children.
A source explained: ''The decision to separate was not one that they made lightly. They didn't wake up one day and suddenly decide. They are best friends and love each other very much. Right now, their biggest concern is their children and how this change will impact them. Their children are their top priority and always will be. The split is amicable and they will work through this difficult time with love and respect.''
