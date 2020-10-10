Armie Hammer has admitted the coronavirus pandemic has made it more difficult for him to find work.
Armie Hammer is finding it hard to get a job.
The 34-year-old actor believes it is important to find a balance between "maverick" roles and the more mainstream movies that will pay the bills, but at the moment, he's in a "state of flux" and has few offers coming in due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Asked about his latest movie, 'Rebecca', he said: "The film is less maverick than something like Sorry To Bother You, sure, but you can’t do those roles every time, right? It’s just not sustainable and not only because I only got paid about $900 for that film.
"At the moment, it’s hard to get a job, period. Sometimes you’re not maverick enough for the grittier roles and then you don’t make enough money for the big studio parts – it’s a flip of the coin.
"But Covid has thrown everything into a state of flux. I can’t seem to get a job but others seem to be doing just fine!"
Armie enjoyed working on the movie with director Ben Wheatley and would jump at the chance to team up with the filmmaker again in the future.
He told Britain's GQ magazine: "Beautiful thriller directed by Ben Wheatley – I’d shoot anything with him, even without reading a script."
And the actor was pleased his workload meant he got lots of free time to explore different parts of the UK.
He added: "It was all shot in the UK pretty much – in Dorset. We did a lot in Cornwall.
"Lily James was in almost every shot, but I got some time to travel and explore."
Meanwhile, Armie admitted there still isn't a script for 'Call Me By Your Name' sequel 'Find Me'.
He said: "I’ve been talking to Luca [Guadagnino, the director], but we haven’t got into it.
" I haven’t even read the book. I know Luca hasn’t got a full script yet, although he knows what he wants to do with the story, so I don’t know how similar or dissimilar it will be to 'Find Me' the novel.
"I know if we end up doing it, it’s more important for me to focus on Luca’s vision than to focus on 'Find Me'. The book will be a supplemental thing."
