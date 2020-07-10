Armie Hammer has split from his wife Elizabeth Chambers.

The 33-year-old actor has announced he and Elizabeth - who have daughter Harper, five, and son Ford, three, together - have decided to end their romance, after 13 years together and a decade of marriage.

Posting a throwback photo of the pair, Armie wrote on Instagram: ''Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents.

''It has been an incredible journey, but together, we've decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage.

''As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority.

''We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we're asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time.''

Elizabeth also posted the same image on her own Instagram account, with the same statement.

The news comes just weeks after the couple celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in late May, with Elizabeth taking to social media to gush about how ''beyond grateful'' she is to have the 'Call Me By Your Name' star as her husband.

She wrote at the time: ''TEN years married, twelve together, thirteen years as best friends.

''Happy Anniversary, my love. I'm beyond grateful for you, this decade, our family and the dreamiest Friday night anniversary sunset. And thank you to Hopsey's friend, 6-year-old, Sophie who was at the beach and captured this moment. (sic)''

And Armie previously gushed about how ''lucky'' he feels to be married to 37-year-old Elizabeth.

The 'On the Basis of Sex' star said he found it frustrating that his spouse is always referred to just as his wife because she is so much ''smarter and much more successful'' than he is.

He said: ''I see it all the time in my own personal life, where my wife, who is so much smarter and so much harder working and so much more successful in so many different ways than I am, still gets introduced or written about as Armie Hammer's wife, when in reality, I'm lucky to be her husband.''