Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers are making their two children a ''top priority'' amid their ''amicable'' split.
Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers are making their children a ''top priority'' amid their ''amicable'' split.
The former couple revealed last week they have decided to end their 10-year marriage, and sources have now said the pair - who have daughter Harper, five, and son Ford, three, together - are still ''best friends'' who ''love each other very much'', despite their ''difficult'' decision to split.
An insider said: ''The decision to separate was not one that they made lightly. They didn't wake up one day and suddenly decide. They are best friends and love each other very much. Right now, their biggest concern is their children and how this change will impact them. Their children are their top priority and always will be. The split is amicable and they will work through this difficult time with love and respect.''
And although the pair split amicably, they had reportedly been having ''trouble in their marriage'' prior to their breakup.
The source told Us Weekly magazine: ''They have been having trouble in their marriage for quite a while and each doing their own thing.''
Armie, 33, announced his split from Elizabeth last week in a statement which he posted to his Instagram account alongside a throwback picture of the pair.
The 'Call Me By Your Name' star posted: ''Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents.
''It has been an incredible journey, but together, we've decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage.
''As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority.
''We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we're asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time.''
Elizabeth, 37, also posted the same image on her own Instagram account, with the same statement.
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Set in northern Italy in the summer of 1983, this internationally flavoured drama is a...
It's the summer of 1983 and 24-year-old Oliver has returned from his studies in America...
A relaxed, amusing true story about noted Swiss painter and sculptor Alberto Giacometti, this sharply...
It's been six years since the last Cars movie (there were two Planes movies in...
Basically a 90-minute shoot-out, there isn't a lot to this movie. British filmmaker Ben Wheatley...
It's 1978 Boston and an unlikely gang made up of Justine (Brie Larson), Stevo (Sam...
Lightning McQueen may be a legendary name in the Piston Cup Championship history, but as...
This true story from 19th century America feels eerily relevant today in its depiction of...
It's been seven years since designer Tom Ford made a splash with his award-winning writing-directing...
For a short time, Edward and Susan had a happy marriage, they lived in a...
Nat Turner was a former slave who on witnessing the scope of slavery across America...
Adopting a deliciously groovy vibe, Guy Ritchie turns the iconic 1960s TV spy series into...
America and Russia have never seen eye to eye, but they do have some of...