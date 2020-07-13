Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers are making their children a ''top priority'' amid their ''amicable'' split.

The former couple revealed last week they have decided to end their 10-year marriage, and sources have now said the pair - who have daughter Harper, five, and son Ford, three, together - are still ''best friends'' who ''love each other very much'', despite their ''difficult'' decision to split.

An insider said: ''The decision to separate was not one that they made lightly. They didn't wake up one day and suddenly decide. They are best friends and love each other very much. Right now, their biggest concern is their children and how this change will impact them. Their children are their top priority and always will be. The split is amicable and they will work through this difficult time with love and respect.''

And although the pair split amicably, they had reportedly been having ''trouble in their marriage'' prior to their breakup.

The source told Us Weekly magazine: ''They have been having trouble in their marriage for quite a while and each doing their own thing.''

Armie, 33, announced his split from Elizabeth last week in a statement which he posted to his Instagram account alongside a throwback picture of the pair.

The 'Call Me By Your Name' star posted: ''Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents.

''It has been an incredible journey, but together, we've decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage.

''As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority.

''We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we're asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time.''

Elizabeth, 37, also posted the same image on her own Instagram account, with the same statement.