'Modern Family' star Ariel Winter has revealed she accidentally sliced the tip of her thumb whilst chopping a tomato.
Ariel Winter accidentally sliced the tip of her thumb as she was chopping a tomato.
The 22-year-old actress - who is best-known for playing Alex Dunphy in 'Modern Family' - has revealed she cut an artery in her thumb and was forced to go to hospital after suffering the injury whilst making dinner.
During a virtual interview with 'Access Hollywood', Ariel - who is dating actor Luke Benward - shared: ''I sliced the top of my thumb off on a peeled tomato.
''We were talking, and I sliced right through and we were both like, Oh my God!' I was so shocked. I bled so much.''
Ariel also suffered an awkward moment when she arrived at the hospital with her boyfriend.
She recalled: ''He actually brought the tip of my finger to the hospital.
''[The nurse] actually just gave it to me in a plastic bag and didn't tell me it was the tip of my thumb too, so I accidentally threw it away and we had to go get it.''
Meanwhile, Ariel recently admitted that growing up in the spotlight has been a ''rough'' experience.
The actress joined 'Modern Family' when she was just 11 and she confessed that it's ''not easy'' growing up in front of the watching world, especially in the age of social media.
She said: ''It's not very easy, just because people think that just because you're on TV, they're entitled to your life.
''It's even worse with social media, because people can just say anything they want. So that was rough because I feel like I got on social media right at the start of it becoming big, and I was really young, and people were just figuring out how to bash people online.
''It was rough going through all of my awkward stages, all of my different stages, because I really changed a lot over the course of 11 years.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
With a constant barrage of hilarious visual and verbal gags, this riotous animated adventure might...
Mr. Peabody is doubtlessly the most intelligent and most accomplished dog on the planet, and...
There's an element of parody to this jet-black comedy, but the film is so creepy...
Before he was incarcerated Ray Bradstone was one of the best getaway drivers in New...