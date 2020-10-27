Artist:
Song title: Positions
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Pop

Ariana Grande goes presidential in the video for her sultry new song 'Positions'. It's the title track from her forthcoming sixth studio album, which follows 2019's number one 'Thank U, Next'.

Directed by Dave Meyers, the video sees Ariana looking very Jackie Kennedy as she addresses her Cabinet (which, incidentally, is a culturally and racially diverse selection of [mainly] women), signing papers and attending press conferences. She even hands out a Presidental Medal of Freedom to the US Postal Service, who have been hit hard over the past few months over controversial policy changes.

But the song isn't about politics per se; it's a love song about her hopes and dreams for her new relationship with real estate agent Dalton Gomez. She wants to be adaptable, turning from domestic goddess in the kitchen to a vixen in the bedroom; with probably some deeper meanings thrown in there.

Ariana had initially stated that she wouldn't be releasing another album while the COVID-19 pandemic was still at the top of everyone's priorities, but now that it seems the virus isn't planning on letting up anytime soon, going about our business as usual (as long as it doesn't endanger us or the people around us) seems to be the best option.

'Positions' is set to be released on October 30th through Republic Records.

