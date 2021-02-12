With a line-up that sounds like a new Charlie's Angels wish list Ariana Grande has hooked up with fellow superstars Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion for a remixed version of her huge hit, '34+35'. Just in time for Valentine's Day, Ariana dropped her latest video for the reworked, and reimagined track.
Filmed in a spa hotel, Ariana'a video features a lot of lingerie, plenty of pampering and lots of fun for the three singers as they enjoy their girls only day out. As they sip Champagne, flick through their mags, order fries and flaming desserts Ariana, Megan and Doja look like they are having a right old time of it. Whether they are lounging pool-side, dancing around the Bolero luggage cart or stretching out across the helical staircase the ladies who lunch look like they're enjoying every moment. The dalmatian dog looks rather nonplussed by all that's going on around him/her but aside from that it's all about living the lavish lifestyle to which they've become accustomed.
Ariana, in her black lacy lingerie, white platform heels, high pony and very little else looks stunning throughout as do her compatriots, Doja Cat, in her two tone corset and stockings, and Megan in her matching bra and thong ensemble. Room service must have thought they'd died and gone to heaven when they delivered.
The video is the long awaited accompaniment to the single Grande released as part of her remix package almost a month ago and has had fans all of a flutter since she, and her collaborators, each shared snippets of it via their socials earlier in the week. "Hmm, You might think I'm crazy, The way I've been cravin', If I put it quite plainly, Just gimme them babies", couldn't have been more apt!
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
As the second month of 2021 gets ever nearer we take a look at the new releases that are set to delight our ears over the coming weeks.
"With great regret, we must announce that this year's Glastonbury Festival will not take place," came the not altogether unexpected announcement from...
Here's what the public had to say about the death of Phil Spector.
Lana Del Rey takes her 60s vintage aesthetic to the extreme with the video for new single 'Chemtrails Over The Country Club'.
As negotiations continue, it's clear that the UK government doesn't have everyone's best interests at heart.
The singer awkwardly responded to potential backlash regarding her new album cover.
Five years ago, on the day of his 69th birthday and two days before his death, David Bowie released his 25th, and final studio album, 'Blackstar'.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...